Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Ruled out for Week 14
Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ward was unable to practice throughout the week as he's remained in the league's concussion protocol since suffering the head injury against the Falcons in Week 12. His next chance to return will come in Week 15 against Atlanta at home, while Keith Tandy figures to start at free safety during Ward's absence.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.