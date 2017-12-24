Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Starting in Week 16

Ward will draw the start at free safety in place of Justin Evans (IR-ankle) Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran cleared the concussion protocol earlier in the week and will now gear up for a starter's workload against Carolina. Ward has been slotted into an unfamiliar backup role in his first Buccaneers season, which has resulted in a career-low 31 tackles. He'll have an opportunity to improve considerably on those numbers against a Panthers team that should keep him busy with its emphasis on the run and the short-to-intermediate passing attack.