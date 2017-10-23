Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Unhappy with playing time

Ward (hip), who posted four tackles (two solo) while playing 24 snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills, is unhappy with his part-time role, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "You've got to talk to coach Mike Smith and Dirk Koetter, but I'm at my wits' end,'' Ward said. "I'm tired of it. ... I mean, that's not why I came here. I did not come here to rotate. I did not come here to be a part-time player."

The 30-year-old worked at free safety Sunday, while Chris Conte and rookie Justin Evans manned the strong safety spot. While Ward saw significantly more playing time than starter Keith Tandy (hip) -- who only logged five snaps while returning from a two-week absence -- he remains dissatisfied with being part of a rotation after serving as a full-time starter for the majority of his seven-year career prior to arriving in Tampa. Considering the Buccaneers secondary has been among the worst in the NFL, head coach Dirk Koetter might be amenable to giving the hard-hitting safety a boost in playing time in an attempt to change things up.