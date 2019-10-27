Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Active due to Howard injury
Hudson is active for the first time in his career in Week 8 against the Titans due to O.J. Howard's hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Hudson opened some eyes this past preseason with his athleticism and sure hands, which helped lead to him logging the second-most receptions leaguewide over the course of the exhibition slate. The young tight end's opportunity comes as a direct result of Howard's inactive status, although Hudson will still work as the third option at the position behind veteran Cameron Brate and blocking specialist Antony Auclair.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...