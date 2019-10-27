Hudson is active for the first time in his career in Week 8 against the Titans due to O.J. Howard's hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hudson opened some eyes this past preseason with his athleticism and sure hands, which helped lead to him logging the second-most receptions leaguewide over the course of the exhibition slate. The young tight end's opportunity comes as a direct result of Howard's inactive status, although Hudson will still work as the third option at the position behind veteran Cameron Brate and blocking specialist Antony Auclair.