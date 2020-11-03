Hudson failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The big tight end logged just three snaps from scrimmage, so his lack of statistics was unsurprising. Hudson is a distant third in the positional pecking order behind Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, and the recent activation of Antony Auclair could also serve to frequently render Hudson a gameday inactive in coming weeks.