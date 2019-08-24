Hudson brought in four of seven targets for 49 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Hudson's catch total co-led the Buccaneers on the night, while his receiving yardage checked in second only to that of Chris Godwin's. The second-year tight end has excelled throughout preseason, and his chances of securing a spot at final cutdowns may have gone up significantly if the calf injury suffered by fellow reserve tight end Anthony Auclair in Friday's contest proves to be a long-term issue. Hudson is likely headed for extended action in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, giving him one more opportunity to make his case.

More News
Our Latest Stories