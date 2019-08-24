Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Co-leads team in receptions
Hudson brought in four of seven targets for 49 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Hudson's catch total co-led the Buccaneers on the night, while his receiving yardage checked in second only to that of Chris Godwin's. The second-year tight end has excelled throughout preseason, and his chances of securing a spot at final cutdowns may have gone up significantly if the calf injury suffered by fellow reserve tight end Anthony Auclair in Friday's contest proves to be a long-term issue. Hudson is likely headed for extended action in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, giving him one more opportunity to make his case.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Brees busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...