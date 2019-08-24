Hudson brought in four of seven targets for 49 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Hudson's catch total co-led the Buccaneers on the night, while his receiving yardage checked in second only to that of Chris Godwin's. The second-year tight end has excelled throughout preseason, and his chances of securing a spot at final cutdowns may have gone up significantly if the calf injury suffered by fellow reserve tight end Anthony Auclair in Friday's contest proves to be a long-term issue. Hudson is likely headed for extended action in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, giving him one more opportunity to make his case.