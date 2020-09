The Buccaneers promoted Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hudson's spot on the active roster was opened by the Buccaneers waiving Mazzi Wilkins on Monday. The Southern Arkansas product actually played three special-teams snaps during Sunday's win over the Panthers, by merit of the NFL's new practice squad "elevation" rule. He'll now be fully available as a depth option against the Broncos in Week 3.