Hudson brought in six of seven targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

For the second time in as many exhibitions, Hudson rose to the forefront in the second half. The athletic tight end is making a significant push to potentially secure the third slot on the depth chart behind O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, although he'll have to presumably prove he can provide comparable blocking to Anthony Auclair, who's served as the in-line option at the position over much of the last two seasons. Hudson had the good fortune of making two of his biggest catches with the game on the line, as he notched 18- and 27-yard grabs to solely move the Buccaneers into position for what would turn out to be a game-winning field goal by Matt Gay.