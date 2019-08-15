Hudson, who brought in seven of nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers last Friday, has continued to stand out in joint practices with the Dolphins the last two days, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The second-year tight end made a solid impression on the practice squad last season and was promoted in December when the Buccaneers were thin at the position following O.J. Howard's season-ending ankle injury. Hudson is an athletic specimen with good size (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), and his ability to get down the seam was on full display during a fourth-quarter comeback attempt in last Friday's preseason opener. Hudson followed that up in Tuesday's joint practice against the Dolphins by consistently getting the best of Miami's second-team defense and will look to continue impressing versus Miami in Friday night's exhibition.