Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Experiencing summertime surge
Hudson, who brought in seven of nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers last Friday, has continued to stand out in joint practices with the Dolphins the last two days, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The second-year tight end made a solid impression on the practice squad last season and was promoted in December when the Buccaneers were thin at the position following O.J. Howard's season-ending ankle injury. Hudson is an athletic specimen with good size (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), and his ability to get down the seam was on full display during a fourth-quarter comeback attempt in last Friday's preseason opener. Hudson followed that up in Tuesday's joint practice against the Dolphins by consistently getting the best of Miami's second-team defense and will look to continue impressing versus Miami in Friday night's exhibition.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Duck Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Samuel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
The latest injuries, news, and notes
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we head into preseason...