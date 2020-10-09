Hudson secured one of four targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Hudson assumed the No. 3 tight end role on the night with O.J. Howard (Achilles) now on injured reserve and Anthony Auclair (calf) not yet ready to shed that designation. The second-year tight end saw a solid amount of targets for a player listed as third on the positional depth chart, but the fact Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) were both sidelined opening up some extra opportunity for Tampa Bay's remaining healthy pass catchers. It remains to be seen if Hudson will be active on gamedays once Auclair is ready to suit up, as the latter is generally considered a superior blocker and also has similar ability to operate downfield.