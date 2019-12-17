Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: In concussion protocol
Hudson (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Hudson played just six snaps before departing Sunday. Jordan Leggett is in line to replace him if the 25-year-old isn't ready for Saturday's tilt against the Texans.
