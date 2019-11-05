Play

Hudson brought in one of two targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Hudson was active for a second straight week with O.J. Howard (hamstring) inactive again, and he was able to tally his first career grab. The athletic tight end actually out-targeted Cameron Brate, who logged only 11 snaps while still struggling with a rib injury. However, Hudson could be back to inactive status in Week 10 versus the Cardinals if Howard is able to return to action as expected.

