Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Makes first career catch
Hudson brought in one of two targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Hudson was active for a second straight week with O.J. Howard (hamstring) inactive again, and he was able to tally his first career grab. The athletic tight end actually out-targeted Cameron Brate, who logged only 11 snaps while still struggling with a rib injury. However, Hudson could be back to inactive status in Week 10 versus the Cardinals if Howard is able to return to action as expected.
