Hudson finished the 2019 season with two receptions (five targets) for 26 yards over nine games.

The athletic tight end was one of the stars of preseason, but come the regular campaign, he saw minimal action from scrimmage except for his first two games. Hudson logged 21 and 49 snaps, respectively, in Weeks 8 and 9, the first two games he suited up for. However, he logged no more than seven snaps on offense in any game the rest of the way, while also putting in a handful of snaps on special teams each week. Hudson is an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, and he therefore projects to return in 2020 and potentially compete for the third tight end role with Antony Auclair.