Hudson brought in his only target for a 12-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The towering tight end made an impressive grab on his one catch, his second of the season overall. Hudson played on just two snaps from scrimmage overall, however, although that was only 10 fewer than position mate Cameron Brate, the player directly above him on the depth chart. Hudson does have an intriguing size/athleticism combination, so it remains to be seen if he makes a legitimate run at Brate's No. 2 role at some point during the second half of the season.