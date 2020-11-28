Hudson (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Hudson will miss a second straight game following the passing of his father. His next chance to play is following the team's Week 13 bye. Antony Auclair should see an uptick in usage again behind Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.
