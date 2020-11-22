Hudson (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Hudson has been spending time with his family after his father passed away, so he won't be with the team for Week 11. Antony Auclair will serve as the depth tight end behind Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate on Monday.
