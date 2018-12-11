The Buccaneers signed Hudson from their practice squad on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Hudson has impressed on Tampa Bay's practice squad all season, and will now have a shot to make his NFL debut. The undrafted rookie has some opportunity for targets with O.J. Howard (ankle) on injured reserve, but is unlikely to see a significant offensive workload behind Cameron Brate, Alan Cross and Antony Auclair.

