Hudson failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The second-year tight end unsurprisingly had a minimal role throughout the regular campaign, furnishing a 3-41 line on seven targets over 11 games with active status. Hudson ultimately was in uniform for all four of the Buccaneers' postseason contests, although Sunday's game was the first in which he saw a target. The athletic 26-year-old has shown some ability to get downfield during his time in Tampa Bay, but after playing 2020 on a one-year deal, it remains to be seen if Hudson will be brought back for further development next season with both Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate potentially set to return.