Play

Hudson (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 25-year-old missed Week 16 due to the concussion but will make his return for the season finale. Hudson should work as the Buccaneers' No. 3 tight end since O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are currently healthy.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends