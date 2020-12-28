Hudson brought in his only target for a 20-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

The backup tight end logged a season-high 22 snaps from scrimmage in the blowout win, with the lopsided nature of the contest undoubtedly playing an integral part in his expanded opportunity. Hudson has just a 3-41 line over 11 games this season, but he could be in for some extra reps on offense again in Week 17 against the Falcons if coach Bruce Arians opts to give some of his first-unit players some rest.