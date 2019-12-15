Play

Hudson left Sunday's game against the Lions to be evaluated for a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The injury was announced in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, so Hudson may not be able to return regardless of whether or not he has a concussion. The 25-year-old caught his lone target for 14 yards prior to leaving the game.

