The Buccaneers signed Hudson to a one-year contract Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Hudson was eligible to be tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, and the Buccaneers have opted to exercise exactly that option. With the team reportedly considering dealing O.J. Howard and/or Cameron Brate, Hudson could be in line for an increased role in 2020. He recorded two catches for 26 yards across nine contests last season.

