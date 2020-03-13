Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Tendered by Tampa
The Buccaneers signed Hudson to a one-year contract Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Hudson was eligible to be tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, and the Buccaneers have opted to exercise exactly that option. With the team reportedly considering dealing O.J. Howard and/or Cameron Brate, Hudson could be in line for an increased role in 2020. He recorded two catches for 26 yards across nine contests last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...