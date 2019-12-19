Play

Hudson (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Texans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Hudson will remain sidelined until he clears the league's five-step protocol for concussions. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are in line to serve as Tampa Bay's top tight ends against Houston on Saturday.

