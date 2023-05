Taula has signed a contract with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Taula spent five years at Illinois State during his collegiate career and accumulated 627 yards and four touchdowns on 63 receptions in the process. He now joins a crowded tight end room, so he will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to ultimately earn a role on the team's final roster or practice squad.