Barber brought in his only target for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.

The undrafted free agent logged 11 snaps and flashed his speed for the second time in as many preseason games after also having recorded a 17-yard grab in the opener versus the Steelers. The TCU product averaged a solid 13.3 yards per catch across his 159 college receptions, but he's likely heading to the practice squad when final roster cuts are made.