Barber has signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Barber earned either Second-Team or Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors in each of his previous four seasons at TCU. The dynamic pass catcher finished his career with 2,120 yards and 11 touchdowns on 159 receptions. The rookie will now compete for a role providing depth at receiver for the Bucs in 2023.