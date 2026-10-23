Hurst and the other Buccaneers' wide receivers will have elevated roles against the Panthers on Sunday due to the absence of Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot).

Per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Egbuka has gotten 43 percent of the targets and 31 percent of the receiving yards among Buccaneers' wide receivers. With Egbuka in concussion protocol, that workload will be taken on by Hurst, Tez Johnson and veteran Chris Godwin on Sunday against a Panthers defense that ranks fifth in the league in passing touchdowns allowed (six) and 18th in passing yards allowed per game (222.0). Hurst -- a third-round selection of the Buccaneers in the 2026 NFL Draft -- has an 11-168-1 receiving line on 22 targets through six regular-season games.