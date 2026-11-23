Hurst caught five of seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Lions.

Hurst led the team in targets and his five catches and 56 receiving yards were new season highs for the rookie. The wide receiver was able to reach paydirt twice, reeling in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the second quarter before the pair connected for a four-yard score in the fourth quarter. Hurst has now caught 16 of 32 targets for 224 yards and three touchdowns over 10 contests this season.