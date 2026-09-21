Hurst caught two passes on seven targets for 27 yards during the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Hurst was listed as a starter alongside Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka for Sunday's game, with Hurst playing 48 of 65 offensive snaps (73.8 percent). The rookie third-rounder caught passes of 21 and six yards from Baker Mayfield, though Hurst was also targeted on a ball that was intercepted by Myles Harden late in the first quarter. Hurst will take a 5-63-0 receiving line (on 10 targets) into a Week 3 home tilt against the Vikings on Sept. 27.