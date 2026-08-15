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Buccaneers' Ted Hurst: Two grabs in starting role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hurst brought in two of six targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

With Emeka Egbuka (toe), Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan (knee) all sitting out, Hurst worked as the Buccaneers' de facto No. 1 receiver on the night. The rookie third-round pick recorded his first catch for a seven-yard gain on the Buccaneers' second drive, and he added a 12-yard grab on Tampa Bay's third possession. Hurst was also targeted by Connor Bazelak on a goal-line slant on his final target of the night, but the pass was a bit behind him and broken up. Hurst enters his rookie season with elevated expectations after an impressive two-year college tenure, and both Godwin and McMillan's recent injury history suggests Hurst could see plenty of opportunity in his first NFL season.

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