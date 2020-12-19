site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Ted Larsen: Bumps to active roster
The Buccaneers elevated Larsen (knee) to the active roster Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Larsen is no longer dealing with the knee injury that held him back last year. He'll add depth on the team's offensive line as the Buccaneers make a playoff push.
