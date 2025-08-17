Bridgewater completed six of 11 passes for 85 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers.

Bridgewater drew the start with Baker Mayfield resting and led three drives, with the latter two resulting in scores. He connected with Bucky Irving and Emeka Egbuka in the end zone on throws of 15 and five yards, respectively. Bridgeater also delivered accurate passes for gains of 27 and 18 yards to Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan in what was a successful return to an NFL field. Overall, Bridgewater outplayed incumbent backup Kyle Trask, setting up an interesting battle for Week 1.