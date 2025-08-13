Bridgewater was featured more prominently in Wednesday's quarterback rotation, and how he performs in a joint practice with the Steelers on Thursday will determine whether he plays in Saturday's preseason contest, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran signal-caller didn't play in the preseason opener against the Titans on Saturday after just having signed a contract earlier in the week. Bridgewater has been gradually getting acclimated to coordinator Josh Grizzard's offense, and he impressed head coach Todd Bowles in Wednesday's session with his increasing grasp of the system. When asked about Bridgewater's potential participation in Saturday's second preseason game against the Steelers, Bowles stated he wanted "to see how much work he can get in" in reference to Thursday's joint practice before making a decision.