Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridgewater (teeth) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Bridgewater has missed the first two practices of the week, so Friday's injury report will provide clarity on whether he serves as Baker Mayfield's backup against the Saints on Sunday. Connor Bazelak is the lone quarterback on the practice squad, so he would likely be elevated to the active roster for Week 8 if Bridgewater is unable to play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Active for MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Under the weather•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Set to back up Mayfield•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Out due to illness•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: QB2 for preseason finale•