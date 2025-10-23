default-cbs-image
Bridgewater (teeth) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Bridgewater has missed the first two practices of the week, so Friday's injury report will provide clarity on whether he serves as Baker Mayfield's backup against the Saints on Sunday. Connor Bazelak is the lone quarterback on the practice squad, so he would likely be elevated to the active roster for Week 8 if Bridgewater is unable to play.

