Tampa Bay signed Bridgewater to a one-year contract Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bridgewater will spend training camp and the preseason picking up the Buccaneers' offensive scheme and competing with Kyle Trask for the No. 2 quarterback role behind starter Baker Mayfield, missed a couple days due to a hand contusion but retook the field Tuesday. The 32-year-old came out of retirement last December to join Detroit's playoff push, but he didn't see any regular-season action with the team and played just three snaps during the NFC divisional round loss to Washington.