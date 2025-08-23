Bridgewater won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills due to an illness, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With No. 1 QB Baker Mayfield set to sit out in Tampa Bay's exhibition finale, Kyle Trask was expected to start, while Bridgewater was in line to enter the contest after him. Now that Bridgewater isn't available Saturday, Connor Bazelak will be tasked with handling any reps under center that don't go to Trask. Bridgewater put some decent tape together last Saturday versus the Steelers, completing six of 11 passes for 85 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions after signing with the team on Aug. 5.