Bridgewater will serve as the Bucs' backup quarterback in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, Rock Riley of the Tampa Free Press reports.

Bridgewater looked good as the starter in the Bucs' preseason game against the Steelers this past Saturday, when he led two scoring drives and completed six of 11 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Trask will serve as the starter in this Saturday's preseason finale, and his and Bridgewater's performance in that game will play a large part in head coach Todd Bowles' decision of who will serve as Baker Mayfield's backup for the 2025 season.