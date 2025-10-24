Bridgewater (teeth) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Although Bridgewater missed the Buccaneers' first two practices this week, he was a full go Friday, indicating that he's ready to play in Sunday's contest. Now fully healthy, the 2014 first-round pick is expected to operate as Tampa Bay's No. 2 quarterback in the Week 8 divisional matchup.