Bridgewater completed eight of 15 passes for 62 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

Baker Mayfield (shoulder) suffered a left shoulder injury on the play immediately prior to halftime and did not return to the game. Bridgewater replaced him under center and had his most extensive run of playing time this season. Given the nature of the game -- Tampa Bay was in the midst of a blowout loss -- he wasn't asked to do much, though he picked up over half of his yards on a 32-yard completion to Emeka Egbuka on a deep pass early in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater could start in Week 13 against Arizona, as Mayfield is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.