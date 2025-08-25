Bridgewater is line to serve as Baker Mayfield's top backup ahead of Week 1, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, the Buccaneers plan to move on from Kyle Trask, who is dealing with a shoulder issue and is slated to be let go with an injury designation. Fowler notes that in such a scenario, Trask would then revert to IR and subsequently look to reach an injury settlement with the team, which would allow him to sign elsewhere once healthy. Bridgewater last saw regular-season action in 2023, with the Lions.