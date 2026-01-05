Bridgewater said Monday that he wants to continue playing in the NFL next season, but has yet to discuss with the Buccaneers about a potential return, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bridgewater is set to become a free agent for this upcoming offseason. The 33-year-old appeared in four games for Tampa Bay in 2025, only getting quarterback reps in Week 12 against the Rams when Baker Mayfield exited with a shoulder injury. Bridgewater completed eight out of 15 passes for 62 yards, and rushed three times for four yards in his lone opportunity. Should the tenth-year pro reach free agency, he can potentially be a compelling backup for teams in need.