Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Still wants to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridgewater said Monday that he wants to continue playing in the NFL next season, but has yet to discuss with the Buccaneers about a potential return, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Bridgewater is set to become a free agent for this upcoming offseason. The 33-year-old appeared in four games for Tampa Bay in 2025, only getting quarterback reps in Week 12 against the Rams when Baker Mayfield exited with a shoulder injury. Bridgewater completed eight out of 15 passes for 62 yards, and rushed three times for four yards in his lone opportunity. Should the tenth-year pro reach free agency, he can potentially be a compelling backup for teams in need.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: To take majority of first-team reps•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Replaces Mayfield after injury•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Ready to rock•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Teddy Bridgewater: Active for MNF•