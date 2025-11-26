Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Bridgewater will get most of the starting reps at practice in preparation for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, but that Baker Mayfield (AC joint) has not yet been ruled out, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bridgewater replaced Mayfield at halftime during Tampa Bay's 34-7 loss to the Rams in Week 12, at which point the game was already well out of contention. As a result Bridgewater completed just eight of 15 passes for 62 yards versus a dominant Los Angeles defense, but the veteran signal-caller will carry more preparation into Sunday's home game against Arizona if he's called upon to start. Mayfield is dealing with a low-grade AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and will be reevaluated closer to the end of the practice week, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.