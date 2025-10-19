Bridgewater is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lions due to an illness, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The illness is a new issue for the veteran quarterback, and it prevented him from participating in Saturday's practice. He'll have some time to recover, but the Buccaneers could elevate Connor Bazelak from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against Detroit. Bridgewater has not played a single snap during the regular season while operating as Baker Mayfield's backup.