Johnson is set to work as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver and likely see an increase in snap count and targets during Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Saints due to the absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula), Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie has already been making his mark in the Buccaneers' offense in recent games, recording his first pair of NFL touchdowns and two four-catch tallies in his last three contests. Johnson logged a career-high nine targets in the Week 7 loss to the Lions on Monday night as part of the ripple effect of Evans' early exit and Godwin's absence, and with the same conditions at play Sunday, the Oregon product could capitalize.