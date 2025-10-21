Johnson secured four of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Johnson tied for second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for the Buccaneers, and he recorded his second career touchdown on a 22-yard grab with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. The rookie now has a pair of four-catch tallies in the last three games, and given Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone in addition to a concussion in Monday night's loss, Johnson could be set for an elevated role for the remainder of the season, especially if Chris Godwin (fibula) also continues to miss time.