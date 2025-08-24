Johnson secured all eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Johnson comfortably led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, putting together his second straight noteworthy performance. The rookie seventh-round pick has bounced back from missing the preseason opener by posting a 12-82-1 receiving line on 15 targets over the subsequent pair of games. Johnson is primed to see a somewhat meaningful role to open his NFL career, as injuries to Chris Godwin (PUP-ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are expected to keep both players out for at least the first four games of the regular season.