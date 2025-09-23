Johnson failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The rookie played on 21 snaps (29 percent snap share) but was barely involved. Johnson had been a healthy scratch in Week 2 against the Texans and was in on just eight snaps in Week 1, but as a result of Mike Evans' hamstring injury, Johnson could retain active status in a Week 4 home matchup against the Eagles despite the potential return of Chris Godwin (ankle).