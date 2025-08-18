Johnson brought in four of seven targets for 24 yards and returned two punts for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers on Saturday night. He also lost a fumble.

After missing the preseason opener against the Titans due to a leg injury, Johnson put in a full week of practice leading up to his professional debut. The shifty rookie seventh-round pick drew his first target with 3:51 remaining in the first half and made his first catch, an eight-yarder, at the 46-second mark of the second quarter. Johnson played with both Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak as his quarterbacks, and he logged a position-high 39 snaps (59 percent) from scrimmage. Johnson's contributions on his pair of punt returns was particularly noteworthy, considering his special-teams work is likely to afford him perhaps his best path to a roster spot in a deep wide receiver room.