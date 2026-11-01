Johnson is in line to see additional snaps and targets in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons, as Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) remains sidelined for the contest per Scott Smith of the team's official site.

Johnson found a way to make an impact in Week 7 against the Panthers, Egbuka's first absence, despite the returning Baker Mayfield putting the ball up only 11 times for 64 passing yards. Johnson brought in both targets for 33 yards and a touchdown, and he also gained 14 yards on a rush attempt. In the process, the second-year wideout logged a season-high 41 snaps and outshined rookie Ted Hurst, who logged 35 snaps and failed to reel in his only target. While the depth chart reflects Hurst as ahead of Johnson, the latter may once again be the bigger beneficiary of Egbuka's absence against an Atlanta defense that's allowed the third-most receptions (96) to wide receivers this season.