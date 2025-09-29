Johnson brought in his only target for eight yards and rushed once for five yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

With Mike Evans (hamstring) sidelined, Johnson played 32 percent of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps and recorded his first NFL catch in the process. However, the rookie was still minimally involved, and considering Chris Godwin could draw an even larger snap share than the 81 percent he played in his season debut Sunday when Tampa Bay travels to Seattle in Week 5, Johnson's fantasy prospects remain firmly muted for the time being.